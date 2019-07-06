Pella shocks Anderson, Djokovic dismisses easy draw

Pella is now enjoying his best ever run at a grand slam, but he is no stranger to upsets at the All England Club.

In 2018, he knocked out 2017 finalist Marin Cilic and now, having climbed the rankings considerably in the past year, he repeated the trick against Anderson.

The South African, beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final last season, went down 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Anderson took just one of nine break point opportunities and rued his missed chances.

"Obviously I didn't take my chances on break points. That's probably one of the key stats," he said. "Right from the first game, my break point percentage converted was really low today.

2018: Marin Cilic

"Sometimes just winning a few of those can really change a match. Even though it was straight sets, tennis is a game where a few points can really change the direction of a match.

"It was definitely a tough one. It was very difficult at times out there."

Pella will face Milos Raonic (15) in the next round.

NO COMPLACENCY FROM NOVAK

Defending champion Djokovic overcame a scare against Hubert Hurkacz and now faces the unseeded Ugo Humbert. He will not take anything for granted, though, despite a lack of top-10 seeds in his half of the bracket.

"It's a grand slam. Certainly, it's a surprise not to have any top-10 player left in my side of the draw," he said. "At the same time, respect to everyone who won against those guys and top seeds.

"My attitude towards every next opponent is not going to change because he's not ranked as high as someone else."

Humbert ended the challenge of talented youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime – a player Djokovic had earlier raved about.

AUGER-ALIASSIME EMBARRASSED

Auger-Aliassime might have blushed at Djokovic's praise had he got through. Instead, it was his performance against Humbert – in a 6-4 7-5 6-3 defeat – that had him feeling uncomfortable.

"Pressure got to me and it got to a point where it was a bit embarrassing," he said. "It was just tough. I just wasn't finding ways.

"I think he just did what he had to do. It was solid. From my end, it was pretty embarrassing."

DAVID DOWNS DANIIL

Two other upsets on Friday saw Roberto Bautista Agut overturn Karen Khachanov as David Goffin defeated Daniil Medvedev.

Goffin trailed 4-1 in the fifth set but still progressed, explaining: "It was an amazing feeling. But I felt that I was a little bit, I think, the better player during the whole match.

"If you see all the rallies and how I felt during the match, I was feeling good and, during the rallies, I was a little bit more aggressive."

Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco – Goffin's next opponent – both advanced, too.