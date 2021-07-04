Wimbledon: 'An absolute pleasure' for Federer to be in contention ahead of 40th birthday

The eight-time champion, who turns 40 next month, won an entertaining third-round encounter against home hope Cameron Norrie on Saturday.

Federer triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes, needing some impressive play to see off a battling Norrie.

Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer downs battling Norrie

The Swiss star, seeded sixth, ended up with 48 winners as he reached the second week at All England Club for a remarkable 18th time.

Federer will play Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round and he sees every step as a bonus at this stage, having recovered from two knee surgeries.

"I'm very, very pleased and super relieved," Federer said after his victory.

"It is a nice stat to hear. I've loved every minute and I hope there's a little bit more tennis left in me.

"It is an absolute pleasure still playing right now at this age. And this is special as it's my last slam before I hit the big 40, so it feels really good.

"It’s all a bonus, and we will see how far I can go here."

Federer had seven aces and zero double faults, while converting four of his 11 break points.

Seven double faults proved costly for Norrie, who was only able to force four break opportunities but did convert two of them.

Federer had kind words for Norrie, who has made the third round at all three grand slams so far this year, only to be unfortunate with his draws.

Norrie had to play Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open and French Open and now another grand slam legend in Federer.

"That was a tough battle with Cam," added Federer. "He deserved that third set. He played excellent.

"But I felt I was able to keep a high level of play and can be very happy with how I played.

"He got the good break at the end of the third that cost me the set but overall I can be very happy."