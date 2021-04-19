Sharma shock for Jabeur in Charleston

The world number 165 made a slow start to the match but eventually overwhelmed Jabeur 2-6 7-5 6-1 in Charleston.

Having risen to 27th in the world rankings without a trophy to her name, the 26-year-old Jabeur looked to have an ideal opportunity to put that right.

Jabeur earns Kovinic revenge in Charleston

Sharma recovered from the one-sided opening set to lead early in the second, and despite Jabeur getting it back on serve, the underdog surged ahead again to level the contest.

In her second WTA singles final and first for two years, Sharma went one step further than when she was runner-up in Bogota, racing through the deciding set as she swatted away Jabeur's threat.

Jabeur said the defeat was "very tough" to take, while Sharma said of her breakthrough week: "This has been an amazing event. I've really enjoyed playing here."