Sharma shock for Jabeur in Charleston

By John Skilbeck
Astra Sharma
Astra Sharma made light of a rankings gap of 138 places to beat Ons Jabeur and secure her maiden WTA Tour singles title.

Charleston, April 19: Australian Astra Sharma scored a shock win over top seed Ons Jabeur in the final of the MUSC Health Women's Open, landing her first WTA Tour singles title.

The world number 165 made a slow start to the match but eventually overwhelmed Jabeur 2-6 7-5 6-1 in Charleston.

Having risen to 27th in the world rankings without a trophy to her name, the 26-year-old Jabeur looked to have an ideal opportunity to put that right.

Sharma recovered from the one-sided opening set to lead early in the second, and despite Jabeur getting it back on serve, the underdog surged ahead again to level the contest.

In her second WTA singles final and first for two years, Sharma went one step further than when she was runner-up in Bogota, racing through the deciding set as she swatted away Jabeur's threat.

Jabeur said the defeat was "very tough" to take, while Sharma said of her breakthrough week: "This has been an amazing event. I've really enjoyed playing here."

Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 3:10 [IST]
