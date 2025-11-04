English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
WTA Finals: Anisimova keeps semi-final hopes alive after comeback win

By Chloe Horswill
Amanda Anisimova got her first win at the WTA Finals as she came from behind to beat Madison Keys on Monday (November 3).

Anisimova knew she needed a victory to stay in the hunt for a semi-final place, and rallied to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 comeback in Riyadh in one hour and 45 minutes.

Keys started strong with an early break, only for the pair to trade blows for the first four games.

The reigning Australian Open champion got another break in the ninth game on her way to claiming the first set and took the first two games of the second to stay in the ascendancy.

However, Anisimova shook herself off, winning the last five games of the set to force the decider and did not look back from there.

A three-game winning streak midway through the final set swung the momentum firmly in her favour, despite her compatriot forcing two break points in the last game, but Anisimova got over the line on the second attempt.

Keys was eliminated from the WTA Finals, while Elena Rybakina has qualified for the semi-finals as the Serena Williams Group winner, thanks to this result.

Anisimova and Iga Swiatek will now face off for the other spot in the last four on Wednesday.

Data Debrief: Anisimova matches the top three

Only one American has qualified for the semi-finals after losing their first round-robin match – Venus Williams in 2009 and 2017. Anisimova, though, is still in with a chance.

She has won 44 of her 60 WTA main draw matches in 2025; only three players have managed more wins from their first 60 matches of this season – Aryna Sabalenka (50), Swiatek (48) and Coco Gauff (46).

As for Keys, she has now lost her last six matches against top-10 players, and has suffered five consecutive defeats for the first time since October 2023.

