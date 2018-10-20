Goerges betters Bencic to clinch Luxembourg title

English

Julia Goerges wins her second WTA title of the season
Kockelscheuer, October 20: Julia Goerges won her second WTA title of the season by overcoming Belinda Bencic in a tight affair in the Luxembourg Open final.

The German, whose first trophy of 2018 came in Auckland at the start of the year, was just two points away from a straight-sets defeat to Eugenie Bouchard in Friday's semi-final.

But there was no need for a comeback on this occasion as top seed Goerges completed a 6-4 7-5 victory over her Swiss opponent in just under 90 minutes.

Georges nailed the only break point of the first set in game five, before seeing a couple of opportunities go begging at the start of the second.

The writing was on the wall when Bencic – who this week went beyond the last eight for the first time this year – was broken in game 11, though, as Goerges became the third German winner of the tournament in the past four years.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 20:50 [IST]
