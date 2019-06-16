Garcia rallies to take Nottingham title in marathon final

The top two seeds met in the showpiece, but Garcia had already been on court earlier on Sunday (June 16) to complete a semi-final victory over Jennifer Brady and was forced to go the distance again by Vekic.

Having won two games to wrap up Saturday's postponed clash, the French star was initially on the back foot against the relentless Vekic, who was chasing her second Nottingham crown.

A superb wind-assisted backhand pass secured the first break and Vekic swiftly doubled her advantage.

The Croatian had registered a pair of bagels in a three-set last-four win over Tatjana Maria, and Garcia took five games to get on the board in a one-sided opener.

The second set was a far more even affair, with Garcia twice breaking - executing a superb forehand and then a storming return - but seeing her advantage quickly cancelled out on each occasion.

The consequent tie-break was similarly tight until Vekic caught the net and then went long to prompt a decider.

With the third set staying on serve, Garcia rallied from 30-0 down to stay in the match and go to another breaker, where she again kept her composure for the seventh WTA Tour title of her career.