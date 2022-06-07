Martincova eases through as Britons dominate first round of Nottingham Open

World number 60 Martincova recorded a 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 triumph over France's Oceane Dodin to ease into the second round in Nottingham.

Heather Watson, ranked 102nd in the world, had no problems as she eased past Katie Volynets 6-4 6-2, and fellow Briton Hannah Dart followed suit by defeating Donna Vekic 6-4 6-3.

Jodie Burrage completed the first-round sweep for British women, downing Lin Zhu 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

At the Rosmalen Grass Court Championship, top seed Aryna Sabalenka was due to face Kateryna Baindl but bad weather curtailed the day's play early.

Earlier on, Anna Kalinskaya edged out Suzan Lamens 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the first round, while Catherine McNally, Storm Sanders, Olivia Gadecki and Jamie Loeb were all triumphant in qualifying.

A good day at the office for the Brits on home soil 🌱



🇬🇧 @harriet_dart d. Vekic 6-4, 6-3

🇬🇧 @HeatherWatson92 d. Volynets 6-4, 6-2#RothesayOpen pic.twitter.com/KzICN9Fn32 — wta (@WTA) June 6, 2022