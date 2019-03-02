English

Zverev sets up decider with Kyrgios

By Opta
Alexander Zverev
German second seed Alexander Zverev and Australia's Nick Kyrgios will contest the Acapulco decider.

Acapulco, March 2: Alexander Zverev has the chance to claim his first title of 2019 after reaching the ATP Mexican Open final in Acapulco.

German star Zverev accounted for Brit Cameron Norrie 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 at the ATP 500 tournament on Friday.

Zverev – who won the ATP Finals in London at the end of 2018 – is yet to drop a set this week, broken just twice throughout four matches.

The second seed was broken when he attempted to serve for the opening set at 5-4, but Zverev remained composed and eventually took it out in a tie-break.

Zverev – who is seeking his 11th trophy – had it easier in the second set as he earned a showdown with in-form Nick Kyrgios in Mexican Open decider.

"I'm very happy to be in the final. That was the goal at the start of the week," Zverev said. "This is so far a very special week for me and I hope I can continue it."

Four-time ATP champion Kyrgios continued his sparkling run with another hard-fought 7-5 5-7 7-6 (9-7) victory against big-serving American John Isner.

After upstaging top seed Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, Australian Kyrgios outlasted Isner to advance to his first final since January last year.

At the Brasil Open, Felix Auger Aliassime was unable to avenge his Rio Open final loss to Laslo Djere after going down 6-2 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Guido Pella, Casper Ruud and Christian Garin also progressed to the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Sao Paolo.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
