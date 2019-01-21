Australian Open: Zverev destroys racquet in meltdown

Zverev's grand slam woes continued as the talented German capitulated to 6-1 6-1 7-6 (7-5) defeat against Milos Raonic in the round of 16.

The defeat – meaning Zverev has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a slam – was too much for the 21-year-old, who destroyed his racquet in an epic meltdown at the change of ends in the second set.

"It made me feel better. I was very angry, so I let my anger out," Zverev said of the incident during his post-match news conference.

Asked by one reporter if he often smashes racquets, Zverev replied: "You never watched my matches? You should watch my matches."