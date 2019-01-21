English

Australian Open: Zverev destroys racquet in meltdown

By Opta
World number four Alexander Zverev destroyed his racquet during defeat to Milos Raonic at the Australian Open
Melbourne, January 21: World number four Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Australian Open on Monday (January 21), but not before he completely smashed his racquet in Melbourne.

Zverev's grand slam woes continued as the talented German capitulated to 6-1 6-1 7-6 (7-5) defeat against Milos Raonic in the round of 16.

The defeat – meaning Zverev has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a slam – was too much for the 21-year-old, who destroyed his racquet in an epic meltdown at the change of ends in the second set.

"It made me feel better. I was very angry, so I let my anger out," Zverev said of the incident during his post-match news conference.

Asked by one reporter if he often smashes racquets, Zverev replied: "You never watched my matches? You should watch my matches."

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
