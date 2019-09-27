2nd Tata Motors U-23 National Wrestling Championship: Haryana wrestlers shine on Day 1, Maharashtra's Sikandar bags gold

They won 8 medals including 1 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals to get to the top of the medal tally. Haryana logged 158 points with Services following them at 150 points and Chandigarh coming at the third spot with 130 points.

All the gold medal winners will represent India in the Under-23 World Championships to be held in the Budapest, Hungary from October 28- November 3 this year.

Hosts Maharashtra bagged two medals through Sikandar (92 kg) and Suraj (61 kg) to register their presence in the meet. Sikandar grabbed the gold medal after defeating Haryana's Sunil 10-6 while Suraj lost to Ravinder 3-5 in a close bout and had to contend with a silver medal.

The other gold-winning efforts came from Services as they bagged 4 medals with Uttar Pradesh winning 2 medals and one each went to Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi wrestlers.

As for the results in other categories, 2017 Junior World Championships bronze medallist Veer Dev Gulia (79kg) defeated UP's Sachin 6-3 and it was followed by Naveen (70 kg) who defeated Haryana's Vishal 6-3 and won the gold two times in a row.

In the 74 kg final, Gaurav (UP) defeated Haryana's Pritam 5-0 to claim the gold.

In 65 kg, Chandigarh's Sharvan defeated Delhi's Sunny 4-0 for the gold medal and Naveen of Haryana beat Chandigarh's Sumit by technical superiority in 57 kg class

.

In heavier weight categories, Akash Antil of Delhi downed Haryana's Amit 12-5 in 97 kg category. In the 86 kg and 125 kg final, Sanjeet (Services) and Aryan (UP) won the bout as they got a walkover.

Tomorrow, 300 female wrestlers from 28 states will vie for medals in 10 weight categories.

Source: Media Release