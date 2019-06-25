Bajrang Punia associates with Asics India as sports brand forays into wrestling

A competitive sport like wrestling, where performance plays an integral part one needs to use their body as a weapon and ace the grappling techniques, throws, takedowns and joint locks. The athlete needs to focus on his fitness and train his mind to beat the opponent which is in line with ASICS' philosophy 'a sound mind in a sound body'. To achieve holistic sound health of both mind and body, ASICS is stepping up the game in this direction.

Bajrang Punia is the world's number one grappler in the men's 65KG freestyle category. The 25-year-old Indian wrestler has won accolades in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games as well as the World Championship last year. His game in the wrestling ring is all about setting new benchmarks for himself by performing better each time. Hence, his partnership with the brand as an ASICS athlete is apt keeping in mind his commitment to his training and performance. ASICS being a high-performance brand is the best gear anyone can opt for to amplify grip and stability which is key for a wrestler.

मुझे ASICS INDIA के साथ जुड़ने की खुशी है। मैं आपके समर्थन और खेल में आपके योगदान के लिए धन्यवाद देना चाहूंगा। आइए आप और हम मिलकर खेल संस्कृति को आगे बढ़ाए और "फिट इंडिया" के सपने को साकार करे 🇮🇳 @ASICS_India pic.twitter.com/Fo9fmu2oLV — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 25, 2019

Globally, ASICS is a wrestlers first choice when it comes to acing his game against his opponent. ASICS also sponsors one of the great US wrestlers - Jordan Burroughs (Olympic Champion and 4- time world champion) and has a wrestling shoe after his name which is quite popular amongst wrestlers worldwide I.E JB elite (Jordan Burroughs Elite).

Speaking on the brand association, Rajat Khurana, ‎Managing Director - ASICS India Pvt. Ltd said, "We are extremely delighted to bring on board India's most promising wrestler, Bajrang Punia as an ASICS athlete. Wrestling has always been a focus for the brand globally and this association is an extension of the brand's 'I Move Me' campaign. In India, this marks our entry into the sport of wrestling, and it is only the start of our journey to make our brand a success in India."

ASICS India welcomes ace wrestler @BajrangPunia as its blazing new athlete. We take pride in his commitment to the game and fitness on and off the ring. An overall good wishes for the days to come. #ASICSIN #IMoveMe pic.twitter.com/ay4Mkt57V0 — ASICS India (@ASICS_India) June 24, 2019

Sharing his excitement on being an ASICS athlete, Bajrang Punia added. "I am extremely happy to associate with ASICS as their athlete. Being an ASICS athlete gives me the pleasure of working with a brand that i absolutely love and having been using since the start of my journey as an athlete. As a wrestler, I constantly need to improve my grip and stability to execute my game plan.

The personal preference of the wrestler is the ASICS HyperGEL YU for all his training and running sessions.

Source: Media Release