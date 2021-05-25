Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Sushil Kumar taken to spot for crime scene reconstruction

The two-time Olympic medallist and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday (May 23) from outer Delhi's Mundka. The police team visited the crime scene in the morning and was back by noon, officials said.

Sushil Kumar to be interrogated by Crime Branch in murder case; other shady deals too in police radar

"A team of Crime Branch investigating the case went to the Chhatrasal Stadium in connection with the probe. Kumar was also taken to the spot to recreate the scene of the crime and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident," a senior police officer said.

Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday also, officials said, adding they are investigating the case from different angles. A senior official had said earlier that Kumar was questioned to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led to the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident. "He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene," the officer had said.

It has emerged that the sleuths are also looking into Sushil's involvement in some other shady deals over the last few years, especially his connection with a Dubai-based crime syndicate.

Sushil could face probe on that front too by the Crime Branch. Sushil has been named in the murder case of Sagar Rana, a young wrestler, on May 4 in an incident that took place at the Chattrasal Stadium.

Sushil and two of his friends, including the arrested Ajay, have been accused of abducting Sagar from his home in Model Town, New Delhi, to teach him a lesson for not behaving with him well in public. The subsequent commotion and scuffle led to the death of Sagar, as per the police case sheet. Sushil even asked one of his friends Prince to film the incident and make a video out of it so that it can go viral and no one else is dared to behave badly with him.

(With PTI inputs)