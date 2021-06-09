'Law should be equal and equally administered,' Delhi Court denies Sushil Kumar special food, supplements

While hearing the plea made by the two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler the court in its ruling said since he's not suffering from any deficiency he'll not be granted any special treatment.

"By the way of the present application, the accused/applicant is not claiming any deficiency in a person's daily diet, their quantities and the common source of nutrients as mentioned in Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018. Meaning thereby, the accused/applicant has been provided with a balanced and healthy diet," the court said in its order.

Wrestling Federation of India may not renew contracts of Sushil Kumar and Pooja Dhanda

The court maintained that the wrestler, who is accused of murdering a fellow wrestler during a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium last month, is not suffering from any disease.

"The law should be equal and should be equally administered, that like should be treated alike," the court observed.

Sushil, who is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail.

Railway orders suspension of Sushil Kumar following his arrest in wrestler's murder case

In the plea, Kumar's counsels advocate Pradeep Rana, Kumar Vaibhaw and Satwik Misra stated that their client takes supplements like isolate whey protein, omega 3 capsules, ointment capsules, pre-workout C4 and hyde, multivitamin GNC, exercises bands etc.

The application added that denial of these basic requirements will have a huge implication on his career, as the special nutrition diet and supplements are extremely necessary for him to maintain his health and performance.

However, the jail authorities in their reply to the court have stated that Kumar's medical condition does not require food supplements or an extra protein diet as an "additional diet".

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba on Tuesday (June 8) had reserved the order after hearing the contentions of prosecution and defence at length.