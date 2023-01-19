Protesting wrestlers spend the night at a temple in Old Delhi

"All wrestlers were awake till late in the night. They were discussing further plans for the agitation. They were sharing messages on social media, requesting more wrestlers and people of India to join them at Jantar Mantar on Thursday," sources told IANS.

It was also learnt that officials from Sports Authority of India (SAI) came to meet the wrestlers, which included Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik among others.

"Some senior SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials also met them at the temple. This morning they ate prasad and left for Jantar Mantar to continue their protest."

Sports ministry later on Thursday (January 19) called for the wrestlers to mediate in the civil war which was attended by all the above-mentioned star wrestlers.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, along with heavyweight wrestling star Deepak Punia, also joined in the protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning. Dangal-famed Mahavir Singh Phogat also showed his support for the wrestlers at the venue.

Earlier on Wednesday (January 18), the Sports Ministry sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "within the next 72 hours", after Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against the sports body's coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist broke down while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, as more than 30 wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Vinesh said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.