Ravi Kumar Dahiya in 57kg wrestling final in Tokyo: All you need to know, final opponent, final time in IST

Ravi's entry into the medal round might have surprised everyone a bit as he was not initially considered among the medal winners in wrestling category along with Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat etc.

Ravi is still a bit of unknown entity. So, who is Ravi Kumar Dahiya, India's surprise entry into wrestling final? Check this quick info bio of him by MyKhel.

1. Age, birth place

Ravi Kumar is 23 and was born at Nahri, Sonipat district, Haryana.

2. Early life, family

Ravi was born into a small-time farmers family and his father Rakesh Dahiya was a farmer who worked in rented paddy fields in Haryana. Ravi's life changed when renowned wrestling coach Satpal Singh spotted him and took him to New Delhi for training proper in the Chhatrasal Stadium. Ravi's dream of becoming a wrestler began to take shape from that point.

3. The career

Ravi Kumar shot to reckoning when he won silver medal in the World Youth Championship in 2015. But an unfortunate injury kept him out of entire 2017 and he had to work hard to regain top fitness and competition.

But the injury and long lay-off did not deter the Indian as he won a silver in the World U-23 Championship held in Bucharest in 2018. Ravi earned his Tokyo Olympics berth in late 2019 during his World Championships debut.

Dahiya defeated the European champion Arsen Harutyunyan in the pre-quarterfinals and the 2017 world champion Yuki Takahashi in the quarterfinal, to earn one of the six available quota places for the Olympics. He settled for bronze in that tournament after losing to defending champion and eventual gold winner Zaur Uguev.

4. Who is Ravi's opponent in 57kg final at Tokyo, Time in IST

Ravi Kumar will enter the mat on Thursday (August 5) in his quest for a gold. He will face Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev and the bout is scheduled at 4.10 PM IST