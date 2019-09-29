English
Services edge past Haryana in Greco-Roman at 2nd Tata Motors U-23 National Wrestling Championship

Services edge past Haryana in Greco-Roman at 2nd Tata Motors U-23 National Wrestling Championship

Shirdi, Sept. 29: After a couple of days of dominating show from Haryana, Services wrestlers stopped their clean sweep with a thunderous performance in Greco-Roman category as the 2nd Tata Motors U-23 National Wrestling Championship concluded here in Shirdi, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Among the 10 categories, Services stood on the top podium four times while three gold medals went to Haryana, two to Delhi and one to Chandigarh.

The dominant Services grapplers collected a total of 9 medals, which included 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, and helped them log in 195 points. With 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze, Delhi took the second spot in the overall performance with 170 points. The third position went to Haryana, who collected 136 points through their haul of 3 golds, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

All the gold medal winners will represent India at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 28-November 3 this year.

For the Services, the yellow metal went to Arjun in 55kg, Rajeet in 63kg, Rahul in 72kg, and Deepak in 130kg.

Sajan Bhanwal led the show for Haryana by taking the gold in 77kg. With a couple of medals from Junior World Championships, Sajan was a class apart for Manjeet of the Services in the final.

Haryana’s Ravi Kumar, who bagged a silver medal at the 2019 Asian U23 Wrestling Championship in 97kg, was too strong for Rajasthan’s Kushvendra in a 9-0 win. The 87kg gold went to Sunil from the same state, who beat Maharashtra’s Rohan.

In the 67kg category, Ravinder of Delhi soared to a 6-3 win over Jharkhand’s Saurabh to take the gold. The other gold for Delhi was brought by Sachin Rana in 60kg, who outplayed Haryana’s Hardeep 10-1.

Chandigarh got their solitary gold of the day through Neeraj in 82kg by dint of a powerful 9-0 win over the Services’ Rahul.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 21:05 [IST]
