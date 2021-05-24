Sushil Kumar to be interrogated by Crime Branch in murder case; other shady deals too in police radar

However, now it has emerged that the Crime Branch wing of Delhi Police will take over the case from Monday (May 24), considering the gravity of the crime. The sleuths are also looking into Sushil's involvement in some other shady deals over the last few years, especially his connection with a Dubai-based crime syndicate.

Sushil could face probe on that front too by the Crime Branch.

Sushil has been named in murder case of Sagar Rana, a young wrestler, on May 4 in an incident that took place at the Chattrasal Stadium. Sushil and two of his friends, including the arrested the Ajay, have been accused of abducting Sagar from his home in Model Town, New Delhi, to teach him a lesson for not behaving with him well in public.

The subsequent commotion and scuffle led to the death of Sagar, as per the police case sheet. Sushil even asked one of his friends Prince to film the incident and make a video out of it so that it can go viral and no one else be dared to behave badly with him.

Sushil on Sunday had confessed to the police that he was at the brawl spot but the 37-year-old has not revealed his involvement in the crime as in whether he actually caused injuries to the dead Sagar. Sushil had told the police that he went home to sleep after the incident and later was on the move to arrange some cash for himself for personal expenditure.

The Crime Branch will start interrogating Sushil from Monday at the Delhi Police headquarters.