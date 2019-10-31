English
UWW Under-23 World Wrestling Championships 2019: Ravinder wins silver; Jyoti aims for bronze

By
ravinder

New Delhi, Oct. 30: Ravinder won India's first medal from the UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019 as he grabbed the silver medal in 61kg in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Ravinder led till the end of the first period but a strong comeback from Kyrgyzstan's Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov ensured that the latter won the bout 5-3 by superiority of play. Ravinder did try hard and used a strong flip in the second period to get two points but that was in vain as he had to settle for the silver medal.

Earlier, Jyoti (50kg) lost her semi-final bout to Japan's Kika Kagata 4-15. She will now fight for the bronze on Thursday.

Jyoti (50kg) had earlier in the day made a fantastic start to her medal hunt as women began their challenge on Wednesday. With a 6-1 win over Belarus' Tatsiana Yafremenka, the youngster made it to the quarters, where she notched up a quickfire 12-2 win over Moldova's Maria Leorda.

While Jyoti dazzled on the mat, the rest of the women failed to emulate her. In 55kg, Rani Rana was blanked 0-6 by USA's Dominique Olivia Parrish in the qualifiers while Suman put up better efforts in her qualifying bout against China's Yingying Wang, only to go down 4-6.

In 59kg, Pooja Yadav's campaign was cut short by top seed Tiana Grace Kennett, who dealt her a 6-2 blow.

Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 8:04 [IST]
