WFI Suspends Neha Sangwan for Two Years Due to Weight Management Issues Ahead of World Championships Neha Sangwan has been suspended for two years by the Wrestling Federation of India due to weight management issues that led to her disqualification from the U20 World Championships. This decision affects her participation in the upcoming World Championships in Zagreb. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 22:50 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Neha Sangwan, a wrestler from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, faced disqualification at the recent U20 World Championships due to exceeding the weight limit by 600 grams.

Consequently, she was dropped from the senior World Championships squad and suspended for two years by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for ongoing weight management issues.

India's women's team secured seven medals at the U20 World Championships, finishing second behind Japan. Neha was a strong contender for a medal and could have contributed significantly to India's team championship aspirations. India ended with 140 points, trailing Japan's 165.

Weight Management Concerns

The WFI has replaced Neha with Sarika Malik for the upcoming World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, scheduled from September 13-21. Sarika had finished second in the trials for the 59kg category. A WFI official stated, "This is not acceptable. Weight management is something that a wrestler has to take care of. We missed out on a medal in that weight category in Bulgaria."

The official further explained that government funding covers tournament expenses, amounting to approximately Rs 2-3 lakh per wrestler. "If you can't manage the weight, we will give the chance to the next best wrestler," they added.

Neha's Wrestling Journey

Neha has shown promise as a wrestler, transitioning well from junior to senior levels. She won a bronze medal at the 2024 U20 World Championship and has already claimed three senior-level medals this year in the 57kg weight class. Her achievements include winning the UWW Ranking Series Mongolia Open in May and topping the Yasar Dagu event in June.

Last month, Neha secured a silver medal at the Ranking Series event in Budapest. In these events, wrestlers are allowed a 2 kg weight tolerance under UWW rules, which helped her avoid weight issues. However, she continues to struggle with maintaining her weight consistently.

Challenges and Expectations

During last year's U20 World Championship in Spain, Neha faced significant challenges in maintaining her weight. A WFI official emphasised that wrestlers at this level are expected to manage their weight effectively. "A wrestler at this level knows what he or she is expected to do," they said.

When questioned about whether the punishment was too severe for a promising athlete like Neha, the WFI responded, "We are not doing it for joy. She certainly is a good wrestler but if you are not going to compete, what's point of all the hard work."

The situation highlights the importance of weight management in wrestling and its impact on athletes' careers. Neha's case serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with competing at an elite level.

With inputs from PTI