WFI Suspends Paris Olympics Hero Aman Sehrawat For One Year- EXCLUSIVE By Subhashish Sarkar Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 23:57 [IST]

Subhashish Sarkar

After shining bright at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a bronze medal, young wrestling star Aman Sehrawat now finds himself facing an unexpected halt. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has suspended the 21-year-old for one year, effective from September 23, barring him from all wrestling activities.

The reason missing weight at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb last month. Aman was all set to compete in the 57kg category but ended up 1.7 kg over the limit. He cited illness for the lapse, but the United World Wrestling (UWW) disqualified him before the event.

The WFI's disciplinary committee took the matter seriously. "The decision is to make sure such lapses don't happen again. "As an Olympic medallist, we expect higher standards from him," WFI President Sanjay Singh told myKhel.

"The disciplinary committee has taken action on him for missing the weight at the World Championships. Earlier, another woman wrestler (Neha Sangwan) was suspended for missing weight at the U-20 World Championships. The decision is taken to make sure that there are no such lapses in the future," he added.

Aman's coaches have also received formal warnings, even though they weren't present at the competition. After returning to India, Aman appeared before the committee to explain his side, but officials found his response "unsatisfactory."

The suspension comes as a major setback, especially with less than a year left for the 2026 Asian Games. For a wrestler who carried India's pride on the Olympic mat, this turn of events feels like a harsh blow.

Interestingly, this isn't the first such case Neha Sangwan, another Indian wrestler, was also suspended for two years for missing weight at the U-20 World Championships earlier this year.

While Aman's supporters hope the federation reconsiders its decision, for now, India's young wrestling hero will have to sit out learning that discipline, not just strength, defines a champion.