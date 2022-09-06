World Wrestling Championships: Full List of India Medal Winners

Udey Chand landed the first-ever medal for India at the World Wrestling Championships in 1961 when he won the bronze medal in men's freestyle 67kg event. Six years later, Bishambar Ali Singh won the country's first-ever silver in men's freestyle 57kg event in 1967.

In 2010, history was made as Sushil Kumar won India's first and only gold so far in the men's freestyle 66kg category. Bajrang Punia (2018) and Deepak Punia (2019) also came close to landing the yellow metal in their respective weight categories.

Bajrang is also the only Indian to win a medal more than once. The 2018 silver-medallist Bajrang also won the bronze medal in the 2019 edition in men's freestyle 65kg event and another bronze in men's freestyle 60kg event.

Alka Tomar is India's first-ever women's wrestler to win a medal, clinching bronze in 2006. Anshu Malik, meanwhile, was the first woman from India to win a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships.

Overall, India has had their best ever showing at the World Wrestling Championships in 2019, when they won 5 medals - 1 silver and 4 bronze. The second best haul was in 2013 when they won 3 medals. So far, 19 of India's medals has come in Freestyle and 1 in Greco-Roman.

Now, let's take a look at India Medal Winners at World Wrestling Championships:

Medallist Medal Event Year Host City Sushil Kumar Gold Men’s Freestyle 66kg 2010 Moscow, Russia Bishambar Ali Singh Silver Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1967 Bucharest, Romania Amit Kumar Dahiya Silver Men’s Freestyle 55kg 2013 Budapest, Hungary Bajrang Punia Silver Men’s Freestyle 65kg 2018 Budapest, Hungary Deepak Punia Silver Men’s Freestyle 86kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Anshu Malik Silver Women’s Freestyle 57kg 2021 Oslo, Norway Udhey Chand Bronze Men’s Freestyle 67kg 1961 Yokohama, Japan Alka Tomar Bronze Women’s Freestyle 59kg 2006 Guangzhou, China Ramesh Kumar Bronze Men’s Freestyle 74kg 2009 Herning, Denmark Geeta Phogat Bronze Women’s Freestyle 55kg 2012 Strathcona County, Canada Babita Kumari Bronze Women’s Freestyle 51kg 2012 Strathcona County, Canada Bajrang Punia Bronze Men’s Freestyle 60kg 2013 Budapest, Hungary Sandeep Tulsi Yadav Bronze Men’s Greco-Roman 66kg 2013 Budapest, Hungary Narsingh Pancham Yadav Bronze Men’s Freestyle 74kg 2015 Las Vegas, USA Pooja Dhanda Bronze Women’s Freestyle 57kg 2018 Budapest, Hungary Vinesh Phogat Bronze Women’s Freestyle 50kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Ravi Kumar Dahiya Bronze Men’s Freestyle 57kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Rahul Aware Bronze Men’s Freestyle 61kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Bajrang Punia Bronze Men’s Freestyle 65kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Sarita Mor Bronze Women’s Freestyle 59kg 2021 Oslo, Norway