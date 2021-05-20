Wrestler murder case: Absconding Sushil Kumar spotted in a car at Meerut toll plaza

As per an India Today report, the Sushil was caught on camera in a car at Meerut toll plaza. The report also quoted the Delhi Police as saying that the picture is from May 6, a day after the murder of young international wrestler Sagar Rana following a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium. The Delhi Police is trying to track the car with the help of this picture.

Earlier this week, the Rohini Court in Delhi refused to grant anticipatory bail to absconding Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the brawl that led to the death of Sagar Rana, who hailed from Sonepat.

Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar denied the relief to the 37-year-old against whom a case of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy has been registered.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

Fearing arrest, the international wrestler moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the investigation against him is biased and that no injuries are attributable to him.

In the plea, the sportsman showed his willingness to join the investigation and provide a "true and correct picture of the incident" to help the investigating agency reach a logical conclusion.

He further claimed to have no connection with the alleged firing that took place during the brawl, adding that the firearm and vehicle found at the place of the incident do not belong to him. However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the police, told the court that there is electronic evidence where he could be seen "with a stick and hitting" the wrestler.

The Prosecutor also asserted that Sushil's passport has been confiscated to alert the authorities as there is an apprehension that he may flee the country. According to Investigating Officer (IO) Inspector Dinesh Kumar, the wrestler's custodial interrogation is required to unearth the chain of conspiracy and recover the weapon of offence from him.