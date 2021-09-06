AEW All Out 2021: Daniel Bryan-Adam Cole debut; CM Punk returns to action

Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan made their debut in the AEW promotion, while veterans like CM Punk and Big Show also competed for the first time in the AEW show that took place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman States, Illinois.

Check out the recap, and results from AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view:

Buy In Show

– The Best Friends and Jurassic Express defeated HFO in a 10 Man Tag Team Match. The Butcher returned and helped HFO take out Orange Cassidy. Jack Evans was about to cut Cassidy’s hair until Jurassic Express, Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin and members of Dark Order ran out to stop them.

– Dan Lambert came out with MMA fighters Jorge Masvidal, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior Dos Santos. AEW wrestlers Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky formed allies with them. Lambert announced Sky just signed a 5-Year contract extension with AEW.

AEW All Out Main Show

– In the opening contest, Miro defeated Eddie Kingston to retain the AEW TNT Championship.

– Jon Moxley defeated NJPW Legend Satoshi Kojima in a singles contest. After the match, NJPW wrestler Minoru Suzuki made his AEW debut and confronted Moxley, teasing a future rivalry.

– Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (c) (with Jamie Hayter and Rebel) defeated Kris Statlander (with Orange Cassidy) to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship. Baker paid homage to her boyfriend Adam Cole by hitting a Panama Sunrise and then applied the Jawlock for the submission win.

– Lucha Bros defeated The Young Bucks (c) in a Steel Cage match to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Rey Fenix was at the top of the cage who jumped off Matt and Nick Jackson from up there. Penta then hit a Spike Piledriver to pick up the pin-fall win.

– A 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale took place for a future AEW Women’s World Championship match. Former WWE wrestler Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her AEW debut and she eliminated Thunder Rosa to win the melee.

(Jim Ross accidentally called mentioned the winner as Ruby Riott on commentary) Soho has now earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match against Britt Baker with this win.

– Chris Jericho defeated MJF to keep his in-ring career intact. At first, MJF hit Jericho with the Judas Effect but Jericho put his leg on the bottom rope. The referee Aubrey Edwards didn’t see it and counted to 3, and awarded MJF with the win.

Another referee informed Aubrey of what happened as the match was restarted. Jericho made MJF tap out to the Walls Of Jericho submission and per the stipulation, Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will not end.

– CM Punk defeated Darby Allin in his returning match in seven years. He debuted a new ring gear for this match amid huge cheers from the crowd. Punk hit his pendant GTS to secure the win. After the match, Punk shook hands with Sting and Darby.

– Former WWE Legend Big Show made his in-ring return at AEW All Out 2021 by the name of Paul Wight by defeating QT Marshall. This was his first match in over 14 months where he debuted a new ring gear. Wight hit his pendant Chokeslam finisher to secure the pin-fall win.

– In the main event of AEW All Out, Kenny Omega (c) defeated Impact World Champion Christian Cage to retain the AEW World Championship. Omega hit a One-Winged Angel to Christian from the second rope to win the match.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks came out after the match. Known as The Elite, the heel team began attacking Christian after the match which led The Jurassic Express to come out and make the save, but the babyfaces were attacked, anyway.

Omega then cut a promo about his dominant performance. Adam Cole then made his AEW debut but instead of saving the babyfaces, he superkick-ed Jungleboy to join forces with The Elite!

The night was about to end when Daniel Bryan made his debut by the name of Bryan Danielson. He sided with Christian and The Jurassic Express as a huge brawl broke out with The Elite. The babyfaces cleared the ring to send the PPV off the air.