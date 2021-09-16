AEW Dynamite (15/09/21): Adam Cole makes in-ring debut; Cody Rhodes returns

Also during the show, CM Punk was attacked to set up his first match on AEW Rampage, next week. Plus, Bryan Danielson came face-to-face with AEW World Champion to get booked in a dream match.

Check out the results from the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite that took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

– Adam Cole defeated Frankie Kazarian on his in-ring debut for the AEW promotion. He connected with his Panama Sunrise and The Last Shot maneuvers to get the easy win.

After the match, Cole said The Super Kliq is back and issued a challenge to Christian Cage & Jurassic Express at next week’s AEW Rampage.

– Fuego Del Sol challenged Miro for the TNT Championship on Rampage. Fuego mentioned how he’s willing to put his new car on the line. The match was made official with Miro’s TNT title and Fuego’s new car being on the line.

– MJF continued to go bad-mouth against Brian Pillman Jr. plugging in their match at AEW Grand Slam. Pillman Jr. came from behind with a Steel Chair in hand and tried to attack MJF. But Wardlow stopped him and tried to deliver a Clothesline on Pillman but he dodged it and got the upper hand instead.

– Christian Cage told Adam Cole that he knows Cole is used to losing Wednesday Night Wars (taking a shot to WWE NXT losing to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights in TV ratings and Cole was a part of NXT for the past few years), and he better get ready to start losing Friday Night Wars as he and Jurassic Express accepted his challenge for Rampage.

– FTR defeated Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in a tag team match. FTR hit the big rig on Martin to secure the pin-fall win.

– Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issued a challenge against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which was made official, later.

– Malakai Black said there’s an enemy in the crowd and it’s popular actress Rosario Dawson, sitting at ringside. Rosario also happened to be Black’s Grand Slam opponent, Cody Rhodes’ partner co-judge on the Go Big Show on TBS.

Rosario dared to have a face-off with Black when Cody Rhodes made a surprise return to AEW Dynamite (since losing his match against Black in August and teasing a retirement). Black started a fight with Black in the crowd as they went nuts.

– Dan Lambert wanted to have a promo session, but Chris Jericho and Jake Hagar interrupted. Jericho said he’s not afraid of American Top Team, as he’s had shoot fights backstage with beasts & bigger muscle heads (taking shots to his former WWE colleagues Brock Lesnar and Goldberg) but he’s still alive to talk about it.

Jericho ended his vulgar promo by confirming that he and Jake Hager will face Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky next week at Grand Slam.

– Jade Cargill defeated Leyla Hirsch with a pump kick to the face.

– Team Taz attacked CM Punk while he’s doing Commentary. PowerHouse Hobbs chokeslammed Punk through the announce table. Punk will face Hobbs on next week’s Rampage.

– Andrade El Idolo said on releasing Chavo Guerrero from his manager’s position. Andrade also claimed, he can defeat anyone.

– Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears with his Coffin Drop finisher. After the match, FTR attacked Darby and Sting while Tully Blanchard also joined them in wiping off Sting’s face paint. Darby and Sting vs. FTR was later confirmed for AEW Grand Slam.

– Bryan Danielson came face-to-face with Kenny Omega and wanted a match with him. Bryan said that it won’t have to be for the AEW World Title, but they can do it for the fans.

Bryan said he wanted to face The Best Bout Machine, The God of Professional Wrestling, but all he’s seeing is a guy that lost his balls. Omega eventually accepted the challenge for a match, next week.

– Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated 2.0 in the main event match of Dynamite. Moxley hit the top rope and connected with the lariat/suplex combo with Kingston for the win.

After the match, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki came out and all four of them brawled through the crowd to end the show. Moxley and Kingston will face Suzuki and Archer in a tag match at AEW Grand Slam.