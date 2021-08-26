AEW Dynamite: CM Punk teases Daniel Bryan’s debut; WWE legend attacked

Following his debut, last Friday night, The Cult of Personality noted on his potential future opponents while he also teased another WWE veteran’s debut in the company.

Legendary Chris Jericho was booked for his next match while another WWE Hall of Famer featured in the main event match to be attacked on the night when the builds for the AEW All Out PPV continued on the show.

Check out the recap and results of the August 25 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT that aired from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

– Orange Cassidy defeated Matt Hardy in the opening match of this week’s Dynamite by hitting the top rope twisting DDT.

– Chris Jericho said he has been bothered by last week's defeat to MJF. Jericho said all he can think now is about how to beat MJF and that can happen at All Out. If he loses then he will never wrestle again in AEW.

MJF came out and said he wanted Jericho to leave him alone. MJF claimed Jericho needs the 'rub’ from him. MJF then accepted the challenge and mentioned how Jericho’s career will be ended at next week’s PPV.

– The Lucha Bros defeated Varsity Blondes in the Tag Team Eliminator (Lucha Bros will now face Jurassic Express on AEW Rampage, this Friday)

– Jamie Hayter (with AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker and Rebel) defeated Red Velvet with a huge lariat. After the match, Velvet was attacked by the heels but Kris Statlander made the save and posed with the AEW Women’s World Championship.

– Dark Order faction got into an argument. Alex Reynolds told Evil Uno that he and Stu Grayson are the reasons that The Elite took out “Hangman” Adam Page. Evil Uno told Reynolds to step back and get back in Jon’s shadow where he belongs. Reynolds said that Evil Uno is definitely not the leader of the Dark Order.

– Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk in his AEW Dynamite debut. Punk listed Pentagon, Rey Fenix, Jungle Boy and Brian Pillman Jr. as his future opponents but he needs to go through Darby Allin first at AEW All Out. She even blew a kiss to his wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee by calling her with her real-life name.

Punk said he’s retiring the nickname “Voice of the Voiceless” because there’s a voice here and people listen. He’s been asking himself if he can still go.

The fans start chanting YES at him, and he told them that’s someone else’s shtick, and they have to be a little more patient for that one (that’s a tease for Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut regarding which reports are already out).

– AEW TNT Champion Miro said he wanted to face The Mad King.

– Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston (with Sting) defeated The Wingmen - Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, and JD Drake (with Peter Avalon). The finish saw Allin hitting an over-the-top stunner on Drake for the pin to win. After the match, Daniel Garcia ambushed Allin.

– Jon Moxley challenged Satoshi Kojima to a match at All Out.

– Women’s Casino Battle Royale got some new participants: Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and Diamante. Nyla Rose was already confirmed.

– AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his goons (Don Callis, Brandon Cutler, and MT Nagazawa) attacked Impact World Champion Christian Cage. But Frankie Kazarian made the save.

– Gunn Club - Austin, Colten, and Billy Gunn defeated The Factory - QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo in a tag team match. Colten got a roll-up win over QT.

– Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black in WWE) defeated Brock Anderson (WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson’s son) in the main event of AEW Dynamite with a spinning roundhouse kick.

After the match, Black attacked Brock but Arn tried to save his son. Black low-blowed Arn and took him out with a Black Mass. Lee Johnson came out and had stare-down with Black to send the show off-air.