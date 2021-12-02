AEW Dynamite: Title match, Diamond Battle Royale and more announced

As per AEW’s announcement, Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) vs. Page with the title on the line will go down on December 15 at the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

It should be noted that Danielson became the number-one contender to Page’s world title by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at the Full Gear pay-per-view back on November 13, defeating Miro in the finals. It was during the same PPV event that Page won the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will take place at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Three matches for the show have been announced including a Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale with Dynamite Diamond ring on the line.

Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, and two-time winner MJF are the confirmed participants, as of now.

AEW Dynamite December 8 episode will also feature Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver as this marks the continuation of the ongoing storyline featuring the pair.

Danielson has faced members of The Dark Order en route to his title shot against AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page for the title at Winter Is Coming. Danielson defeated Alan “5” Angels, Evil Uno, and Colt Cabana in three consecutive weeks.

Riho vs. Jamie Hayter (with Britt Baker and Rebel by her side) will also take place on next week’s Dynamite from Long Island. Riho defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker on Rampage to become the new number-one contender.

In more news from AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander in a quarter-finals match. Soho will now face Nyla Rose in the tournament semi-finals. Rose earned a spot in the semis by defeating Hikaru Shida back on November 17.

In the other semi-finals match, the confirmed lineup stands Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill. Cargill defeated Red Velvet on November 17 while Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter on November 24 to advance to the semis.

The first-ever AEW TBS Champion will be crowned during the January 5 edition of AEW Dynamite as the show moves to TNT from TBS. Cargill or Rosa vs. Rose or Soho should be the lineup to decide the inaugural AEW TBS Champion.