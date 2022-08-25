AEW Dynamite: Undisputed World Champion Crowned; Major matches announced

After the hellacious battle, it was Moxley who emerged as the winner to become the only two-time world champion in the history of AEW. Although it was a clean pin-fall win, Punk’s injured foot played a big role in the match when it came to the storyline perspective.

In the finishing sequence, Punk grabbed his injured foot in pain when Moxley flattened him with a Clothesline followed by a flurry of elbows on the head.

Moxley pounced on Punk’s foot before planting him with the Deathrider. He posed for the crowd and delivered another Deathrider to get the pin to win. Punk had to be helped out on his way backstage through the entrance ramp.

Punk won the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing back in May but he had to be out of action due to an injury that took place just three days later on Dynamite. In his absence, Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

As noted above, Moxley is the first-ever two-time AEW World Champion. He defeated Chris Jericho at the 2020 Revolution PPV to begin his first reign. He lost the championship to Kenny Omega in December 2020 during the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

Speaking of AEW’s flagship show, the go-home edition before the annual All Out pay-per-view will bring yet another stacked episode to possibly be headlined by the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament.

During last night’s episode, Will Ospreay and Aussie Open defeated The Death Triangle in the quarterfinal to move to the next lap. These two will now face Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, next week in a major tag team semifinal match.

The Dynamite Finalists in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament face off right now! Next week on #AEWDynamite we will see Will Opsreay and #AussieOpen vs. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/V1Qm7hsPBd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) will also take on another former world champion Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger in WWE) next week on Dynamite. This match was booked after Hager attacked The American Dragon from behind during his verbal encounter with Chris Jericho.

Also, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida will team up against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayer for a tag team match in Chicago next week. This match will take place just days before these four get involved in a fatal-4-way bout for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship at All Out.

That being said, the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite that takes place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, goes as follows:

AEW World Trios Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: The Elite vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open

Tag Team Match: Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager