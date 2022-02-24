AEW Revolution 2022: Title Match; Jericho vs. Kingston and more announced

Some big announcements regarding the PPV card were made on this week's AEW Dynamite. This included the news that AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title with her 28-0 undefeated streak also at stake. Tay Conti will be her opponent.

Cargill successfully defended her title against The Bunny during last night's episode. Once the match was finished, the champion took the mic and asked who would be next to step up to her after her 28 back-to-back victories.

Tay Conti’s music hit as she claimed to be not only the next opponent but also the next champion and hence the streak-breaker.

The Brazilian Superstar then ran into the ring to go for a confrontation with Cargill who kissed her on the forehead. The distraction then allowed Tay's arch-rival Bunny to launch an attack on her from behind.

Also on Dynamite, FTW Champion Ricky Starks successfully defeated Prest10 Vance of Dark Order to make his way to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution PPV.

Plus, after a heated back-and-forth exchange between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, these two are set to take on each other at the upcoming show.

Kingston insulted Jericho by mentioning some of the past moments like the mimosa mayhem match and the big spot from the blood and guts cage. Jericho also noted that Eddie is also a failure and just like members of his family.

WWE was dragged during this segment as Kingston stated that their version of sports entertainment isn’t “sports entertaining” but rather AEW is a real wrestling company.

In the end, Kingston ended up challenging Jericho to a one-on-one match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6 which was eventually accepted by Y2J.

Another match was also announced for the pay-per-view during a backstage segment where Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy will team up to take on Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a trios match.

Ex WWE Champions Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson continued their ongoing program on Rampage on Dynamite via a confrontation as their singles bout has also been added to the event.

The 2022 edition of AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 6 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The updated card of the show after last night's Dynamite stans as follows:

AEW World Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TRIPLE THREAT for the AEW World tag team championships: Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. ReDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match: Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD (Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara)

DOG COLLAR MATCH: CM Punk vs. MJF

Trios Match: Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Daniel Bryan vs. Jon Moxley