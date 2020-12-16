Alternate WWE Wrestlemania 37 main-event plans in The Rock’s absence

This is also one of the main reasons that they have turned Reigns heel since his SummerSlam return to find out who the real “Tribal Chief” is in the Samoan Dynasty. But The Rock is the biggest box office attraction in Hollywood having several 'written commitments' with his upcoming projects. So there's no surety whether he can work WrestleMania or not.

The last time he made an appearance at the grandest stage was in 2016. Since then he had appeared only once in WWE programming that was at SmackDown premiere on FOX in October 2019. Thus, WWE has to be ready with a backup plan for the Show of Shows.

According to Wrestletalk, if they can’t secure The Rock for a match, then WWE officials have two opponents in mind for Roman Reigns. One is the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the other one is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Reigns vs McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020 is considered to be the Match of the Year by many of the professional wrestling fans and critics. It was so impressive that WWE officials have been discussing a potential WrestleMania 37 main event bout between the two top superstars of the current WWE roster.

It’s being additionally noted that Reigns defeated McIntyre in an unclean way during the Champion vs Champion non-title match in the brand supremacy war. So there’s a big chance that WWE would want to revisit this rivalry. McIntyre also noted after Survivor Series that he isn’t done with the current Universal Champion and would be victorious once the battle is over.

Roman Reigns could also end up facing Goldberg since this match was supposed to happen over the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. But it never happened as The Big Dog pulled himself out of the show and the lineup was changed to Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman.

The Myth is with WWE on a two-match per year deal. So they are likely to use him on bigger occasions like Mania. Recently, he also mentioned Roman as his next opponent during his Bump appearance.

Ringside News added that The Rock wants to make a WWE return but only if live fans are a part of the scene. He and Vince McMahon are still in contact “in case” that changes. But nothing positive was noted as a source close to the situation confirmed that “there is zero discussion about The Rock vs Roman Reigns right now.”