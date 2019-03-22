English

Are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch latest couple of WWE?

By Raja
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins (image courtesy WWE)
Bengaluru, March 22: So what really happens when the original holder of 'The Man’ gimmick meets the one who carries it forward? We’re pretty sure that they will get along pretty well and might just go on to form a relationship. That’s the case for WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who are now rumoured to be the newest couple in the town.

When it comes to the WWE roster, there is no shortage of couples. These two are the latest inclusion on that list as social media has been flooded with their pictures. Apparently, they are busy spending time together and don’t even hesitate to pose for the shutterbugs. Seth Rollins himself added more fuel to the rumour of their relationship by posting a picture of Becky Lynch on his Instagram story.

Furthermore, wwfoldschool.com report that Seth Rollins has recently attended a Peoria, Illinois SmackDown Live Event. He is a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and was obviously not scheduled to appear on the show. But he definitely has a reason to be present on the show. May be to meet Becky Lynch in that house show which took place a 100 miles away from his home.

It is a known fact that both of them have quite a lot in common right now. Both came out of their previous relationships in early 2019. Seth Rollins broke up with former girlfriend Sarah Alesandrelli while Becky Lynch did the same with UFC fighter Luke Sanders. Sarah took her Twitter-handle to confirm the split and Sanders stated the below in an interview with fightful.com,

“Everything was cool when we separated and it was mostly family stuff you know…with her and my daughter and me taking her on full-time at the end of the year after the last fight and you know being a father for her and a mom role all at once. So that took a lot of energy. She travels a lot and does a lot of extracurricular activities and putting that energy in with her and really putting all of my energy into that and my opportunity to do that. I want her to know that I got her, forever and ever.”

As mentioned earlier, both are familiar as 'The Man’ around the WWE Universe. Plus, Seth Rollins became the Men’s Royal Rumble 2019 winner while Becky Lynch won the Women’s Royal Rumble 2019 to cement their spot in Wrestlemania headliners. Plus, it’s safe to say that they are the most popular superstars from WWE’s men and women’s division. If they continue to stay as a pair, we should start calling them as the power couple of the company in the near future.

    Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
