Backup plan if Braun Strowman can’t compete at WWE TLC

Hence, they can't afford to let Braun Strowman, who should run the show stay out for a long time. At this moment, there are numerous speculations going on around his status. Some might say that the injury was created as part of a storyline, but a reliable source revealed the actual scenario. Plus, we also got to know about the exact schedule of his surgery.

PWInsider.com has reported that the Monster among Men has been dealing with a bruised elbow for quite sometimes. A surgery was evident to fix the issue and hence the creative team planned a scripted attack on him during last week's WWE Raw. This paved the way for a legit surgery which will take place in Birmingham, Alabama.

There is no concrete update whether Braun Strowman will have to stay out of WWE Raw for a long time. Until the doctors do the surgery, they can't reveal the actual severity of it. This put a big question mark over his appearance at the WWE TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) PPV. For now, he is still scheduled to participate in this event.

The insider feeling is that the injury is only a minor issue and he will be back within the schedule of WWE TLC. In case he can't get fit for the show, the officials will still bring him on TV in some fashion. Most likely, Braun Strowman will have a short match against Baron Corbin to squash him without any resistance, (as stated by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com)

"But the feeling I got from those this morning once I learned it was a legitimate injury was they could always do a very one-sided deal where he just kills Baron Corbin and wipes him out and then we wouldn’t really have to worry about him wrestling again until the Royal Rumble if that is the case and he needs some more time off in terms of physicality. So we’ll see. There was no sense of the sky is falling.”

WWE has not stopped Braun Strowman from appearing in advertisments for his WWE TLC match against Baron Corbin. Sources do hint that he will win the match to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble next year. In case his opponent wins then he becomes the permanent general manager of WWE Raw.