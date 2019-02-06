Becky Lynch appears on WWE Smackdown, slaps Triple H

However, the suspension didn't keep her away from action as she showed up on last night’s Smackdown and continued to disobey the authority members. It ended in a nasty way where the WWE COO received a slap!

The night kicked off with Charlotte Flair who seemed ready to steal Becky's spotlight at Wrestlemania. A vignette aired on the titantron to remind us of what just happened a day ago on Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch was injured, but denied to receive any sort of medical attention from the doctors that led to her suspension.

Before she left the arena, The Man attacked Stephanie McMahon to make matters personal with the McMahon family. As soon Charlotte planned to steal the main event spotlight from Becky Lynch, the 2019 Royal Rumble winner soon walked out into the show. She had to avoid the entrance ramp due to suspension and made her entry through the crowd.

There is no way that Becky Lynch would leave her Wrestlemania championship match. Officials ran out to prevent her from being in the ring. Triple H soon interrupted and sent Charlotte Flair to the back to have a one-on-one confrontation with The Man. He advised her to go home once again and warned her that if she doesn't listen, her match with Ronda Rousey will indeed be off.

Triple H added that Becky is in a path of self-destruction that can cause serious damage to her career. He also questioned the legitimacy of her injury citing the fear that she will have to face the 'baddest woman on the planet’ at Wrestlemania.

The Irish Lass-kicker heard enough of the trash-talking from The Game and replied with a straight-up slap to the face. She had a staredown with him before giving a smirk and walked away from the ring. As shocking as it is to hear, this really happened on live TV and this has made Becky Lynch a clear-cut enemy of the McMahon family. Her actions might get her into hot water as we move forward to Wrestlemania. We have to wait and see what repercussions will be in store for her, next week.