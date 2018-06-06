Big announcements expected for WWE Raw with MITB in mind

Braun Strowman faced against Bobby Roode in a one-on-one match, while two former Universal Champions also locked horns earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens featured in the main event of the show. Plus, we also witnessed a six-woman tag team match which featured Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and the Riott Squad.

Despite all these matches on show, the WWE fell short of ratings. The matches were not up to the mark from a quality perspective. They failed to match up to the excitement of the MITB event. Next week will mark the very last episode of WWE Raw for the PPV. So the officials have pulled the final trigger to create a last-minute buildup to the show.

Four participants from WWE Raw have been scheduled to compete in a huge fatal-4-way match. It would be every superstar for himself or herself in the ladder match. So this will be the perfect opportunity for the superstars to gain momentum before heading into the opportunistic contest on June 17.

So, we are set to witness two blockbuster main events on next week's Monday Night Raw. Under fatal-4-way rules, both these men and women division matches will be contested under no disqualification rules.

Check out the potential matches being lined up,

Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman vs Bobby Roode vs Kevin Owens

Alexa Bliss vs Natalya vs Sasha Banks vs Ember Moon

We expect to get a preview of the MITB ladder match through these announced contests. Apart from these bouts, we will witness a huge face-off between the title match participants. Ronda Rousey will meet Nia Jax inside the ring for one final time before their match at MITB where they will square off for the Raw Women's title.

These two have had verbal confrontations on a number of occasions and we will get to hear a prelude of the battle that these two behemoths will engage into on next week's show. Natalya was seen frustrated with their calm confrontation this week and she may cause a fight to break out in this particular segment when WWE Raw comes live next week at the Verizon Arena in Little Rocks, Arkansas.