Big announcements made for WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver 2021

This co-main event will feature Adam Cole taking on Kyle O’Reilly culminating their ongoing feud. The match is being billed as a “No Rules, No Liability, Unsanctioned Match.”

Per the storyline, both the participants of this match had to agree that NXT won't be responsible for what might happen to them during this dangerous match to be contested under No DQ rules. This was needed as O’Reilly is still not medically cleared to compete, following a vicious attack by Cole, a few weeks ago.

Johnny Gargano will defend WWE NXT North American Championship on Night Two of the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. As per the announcement from NXT General Manager William Regal, a 12-man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal will go down on next Wednesday’s NXT show.

The final six competitors will then advance to a Gauntlet Match on Night One of TakeOver. The order of elimination in the Battle Royal will determine their entry into the Gauntlet match.

The 12 Superstars announced for the upcoming Battle Royal are Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight.

The winner of the Gauntlet Match on Takeover Night One will head to Night Two to challenge Gargano, with the North American Title on the line.

The Title Unification match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin has been converted into a Ladder Match at TakeOver. This week, Escobar and Devlin faced off in the middle of the ring after Devlin’s non-title win over Kushida.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels then came out and placed a ladder in between the two champions. Afterward, NXT mentioned on Twitter that the Title Unification has officially become a Ladder Match.

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER is all set to defend his title twice during WrestleMania 37 Week. The ongoing feud between Imperium and Tommaso Ciampa continued on NXT, this week.

After WALTER squashed Drake Maverick in a short match, Ciampa came out to challenge WALTER to a title match at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. WALTER reacted in a negative manner but then said he will see Ciampa at TakeOver after a beatdown on Ciampa by Imperium faction members - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

WWE has already announced that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Title against Rampage Brown during the NXT UK Prelude special on Thursday, April 8. It means that Ciampa vs. WALTER has to take place on Night One, April 7 which WWE confirmed in a tweet.

In more news from TakeOver, new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the upcoming event. NXT General Manager William Regal vacated the titles after Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event, where he and Oney Lorcan retained the titles over Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor.

So a Triple Threat will be held at TakeOver to determine new champions. This match on Night I will feature The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson), MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter), and Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde).

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver will take place on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8. In the United States, Night One airs on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Check out the updated card for the show following this week’s NXT:

NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:

NXT Women’s Title Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles: MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for an NXT North American Championship opportunity

The participants for the gauntlet match will be determined in a battle royal on the March 31 episode of NXT. The battle royal participants are Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Kushida, Leon Ruff, Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory, Roderick Strong, LA Knight, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Pete Dunne, Tyler Rust, and Jake Atlas.

(Gauntlet Winner from Night One will challenge Johnny Gargano on Night Two)

NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:

NXT Title Match: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT North American Title Match: Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability - Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly