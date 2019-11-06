Big matches rumoured for WWE Survivor Series 2019, title change imminent?

This year, it will be a three-way war as NXT is also involved in the program. For the first time in the history of this prestigious pay-per-view event, the band of boys led by Triple H will look forward to bring a tough fight to the main roster superstars.

Three matches have been announced for Survivor Series thus far from which two matches will have the Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion theme intact. More matches are waiting to be inserted into the card, shortly in non-title capacities, as per the latest reports. There is also a big chance that one of the current main roster champ might just end up losing his possessed belt.

As noted earlier, the unique 2019 Survivor Series 2019 PPV will see WWE NXT Superstars vs. RAW Superstars vs. SmackDown Superstars in numerous battles. The latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio informed us that there is a plan to do a non-title Triple Threat with the mid-card champions. This match would feature the NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

The interesting part of this report is that any one of the two title-holders from the main roster may just end up dropping their belt before Survivor Series, (via wrestlingINC.com)

"It sounds like there could be a United States Title change or an Intercontinental Title change planned as Dave Meltzer noted on WOR that Styles and Nakamura may not be champions, by the time the Survivor Series pay-per-view rolls around."

At present, neither AJ Styles nor Shinsuke Nakamura has a number one contender set to challenge for the United States or Intercontinental Championship, respectively. So if a title changes hands, it will happen, suddenly on the weekly programming to seek attention from the fans. WWE did plan this kind of championship switches just before the two bygone editions of Survivor Series which makes the fans believe that they might do the same for a third year, in a row.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on November 24th which will also be having Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley on the card. It’s quite predictable considering the heated feud between the two of them. Also, there could be traditional tag team elimination matches featuring male and female roster members.

So for now, the WWE title match remains the only championship bout for the last 'big-four’ PPV show of the year. Here’s the official match card, for now,

WWE Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival.