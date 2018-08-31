Big plan in place for Kurt Angle on WWE Raw return

Kurt Angle is still the general manager of the show, but is set to miss a few episodes in the next month and a new acting general manager had to take care of the show in his absence, hence, Stephanie McMahon gave that responsibility to Constable Corbin.

The commissioner of WWE Raw was at the post-Summerslam episode of Raw in Brooklyn, where she was primarily there to present the women's championship to Ronda Rousey. But the new champion was not interested to hear her praise. Instead, she locked in the arm-bar on Stephanie McMahon to almost rip off her arm from the socket.

The Billion Dollar Princess was unhappy about this and blamed Kurt Angle for not being present in the ring when Rousey attacked her and thought it would be best for Kurt Angle to go into a vacation. So Constable Corbin was appointed as the acting GM of the flagship show. This ensures the news that the Olympic Gold Medalist is set to miss a few episodes.

Well, it was an interesting way to write off one of the main attractions of WWE Raw. It raises the question about why the officials would take such a step. Recent reports from Joe Peisich on BarnBurner's Fired Up Podcast revealed that Kurt Angle is up to bigger things for the fall of 2018. So it was mandatory for the officials to give him a time-off.

According to the source, the creative team wants to bring Kurt Angle back into wrestling capacity and may turn him into a full-time wrestler by the end this year. The officials have also told him to get back into in-ring shape during this break.

The source also claims that the former WWE Champion should be back by October. If you didn't know, Kurt Angle has already been booked for the WWE Super-Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia and it is very likely that he will be seen in a match that night.

Since his WWE return all his matches have been tag team bouts. So this could mark his first singles match in the WWE after a decade.

Kurt Angle has pleaded the officials to get back into wrestling for a long time and his calls have finally been obliged, according to the report. He has also asked for one last run with either the WWE or Universal Championship before he calls it quits. Hopefully, we might see it become reality, at some point. So it looks like the Hall of Fame induction will not bar him to compete in the ring.