Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan involved in witty exchange with WWE star John Cena

Bengaluru, December 24: John Cena, one of the popular faces of the WWE, and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan were involved in a humourous twitter exchange on Thursday (December 22).

Cena shared an article on his twitter account of one of the TED Talks by SRK. King Khan is the current host of the TED Talk India show on the Star Network, a desi version of the international TV show.

The talk that caught Cena's eye was about stardom and the impact of Bollywood on a star.

This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it https://t.co/jZ8gLONB6k via @TEDTalks — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 21, 2017

There's one thing common in these two, which is their humor and wisdom. We often see SRK coming up with funny antics in public or awards function, whereas John Cena has made a name for himself cutting promos.

In case you don’t know, when it comes to business ideas, the 16-time world champion is considered a veteran. This is why he has been a franchise player of the WWE from the very beginning. He understandably showered praises for SRK's inspirational talks through his tweet.

SRK then gave a befitting reply in his trademark witty style to Cena. "'See' it. Wish I can 'See u' someday. Love & health to u my man," the post read.

This was a funny take on John Cena’s catchphrase, "U Can’t See Me". But by saying that, SRK also hinted that he wants to meet the global WWE star one day.

thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man. https://t.co/P8GyVWjAzT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

Cena replied back saying he strives to attain the perspective of life set by the King of Bollywood. Showing the ultimate respect to the Khan, he also wished someday their paths get crossed.

"You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course," Cena replied.

You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost https://t.co/uA5XJ5LJdv — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 22, 2017

Now that’s what respect is all about.