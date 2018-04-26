Braun Strowman tipped to be WWE Greatest Royal Rumble winner

Recently, the favorites to win this match was revealed in a report from Bet Wrestling. Just like any other big events, betting is on for this particular show with big odds offered for the one who predicts the winner. According to the source, Braun Strowman is the current favorite to win the contest, toppling other prime names. Here’s the initial list: (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

Braun Strowman +500

Bobby Lashley +600

Daniel Bryan +700

Rey Mysterio +1000

Elias +1100

Chris Jericho +1400

Baron Corbin +1600

The Great Khali +1600

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, streaming LIVE Friday, April 27 at 12 PM ET/9 PM PT only on @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/eXRAXd1kwq — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

As you can see, there will be several other comebacks expected at the Greatest Royal Rumble night, considering how big the night is going to be. Most of the bigger names on the roster will be involved in singles competitions on the card. Hence, the mid-card superstars will not be able to hype up the battle royal and that's why pleasant surprises are definitely needed to make it worth the watch.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event has certainly shaped up to be the Wrestlemania 2.0 for the year 2018. Except for the biggest event of the year, we can barely see such a strong lineup. All the marquee names from the WWE roster have been confirmed to appear on the show, whereas there would be several returns to make the night even more interesting. It is confirmed to be aired on the WWE Network as well.

A #WrestleMania rematch awaits us when #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar defends his title against @WWERomanReigns inside of a STEEL CAGE at the Greatest Royal Rumble event! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/gZ3sMEYHRt — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018

Seven championship matches have been confirmed on this upcoming night on April 27th. One of them would be the rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar inside a steel cage. Only, the women’s titles have been spared since there are certain restrictions on female wrestling in Saudi Arabia, the venue of the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Even apart from the championship matches, we will witness John Cena battling Triple H after eight years. Also, The Undertaker will feature in a Casket Match against Rusev. But, above all of them, the Greatest Royal Rumble match itself is going to the biggest wrestling match ever in the company’s history.