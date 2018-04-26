Braun Strowman tipped to be WWE Greatest Royal Rumble winner

Bengaluru, April 26: In an upcoming WWE Network special, we will witness a unique event named the Greatest Royal Rumble. This might be the biggest-ever live event hosted by the WWE in an overseas country as 50 superstars will battle it out with the last man standing in the ring to be declared as the winner.
Recently, the favorites to win this match was revealed in a report from Bet Wrestling. Just like any other big events, betting is on for this particular show with big odds offered for the one who predicts the winner. According to the source, Braun Strowman is the current favorite to win the contest, toppling other prime names. Here’s the initial list: (courtesy ringsidenews.com)
Braun Strowman +500
Bobby Lashley +600
Daniel Bryan +700
Rey Mysterio +1000
Elias +1100
Chris Jericho +1400
Baron Corbin +1600
The Great Khali +1600
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, streaming LIVE Friday, April 27 at 12 PM ET/9 PM PT only on @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/eXRAXd1kwq— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
As you can see, there will be several other comebacks expected at the Greatest Royal Rumble night, considering how big the night is going to be. Most of the bigger names on the roster will be involved in singles competitions on the card. Hence, the mid-card superstars will not be able to hype up the battle royal and that's why pleasant surprises are definitely needed to make it worth the watch.
The Greatest Royal Rumble event has certainly shaped up to be the Wrestlemania 2.0 for the year 2018. Except for the biggest event of the year, we can barely see such a strong lineup. All the marquee names from the WWE roster have been confirmed to appear on the show, whereas there would be several returns to make the night even more interesting. It is confirmed to be aired on the WWE Network as well.
A #WrestleMania rematch awaits us when #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar defends his title against @WWERomanReigns inside of a STEEL CAGE at the Greatest Royal Rumble event! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/gZ3sMEYHRt— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018
Seven championship matches have been confirmed on this upcoming night on April 27th. One of them would be the rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar inside a steel cage. Only, the women’s titles have been spared since there are certain restrictions on female wrestling in Saudi Arabia, the venue of the Greatest Royal Rumble.
Even apart from the championship matches, we will witness John Cena battling Triple H after eight years. Also, The Undertaker will feature in a Casket Match against Rusev. But, above all of them, the Greatest Royal Rumble match itself is going to the biggest wrestling match ever in the company’s history.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.