Breakout Star to Rivalry of the Year - WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

It is WWE’s way to acknowledge the emerging talents from the developmental territory. At a glance, the Male Competitor of the Year Award went to Adam Cole which is a two-year-in-a-row, for the Undisputed Era leader and the former NXT Champion.

Also as expected, the Female Competitor of the Year went to the reigning NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai who also won the award for Overall Competitor of the Year.

The Match of the Year Award went to NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly for their NXT Takeover: 31 main event that took place in October. Balor retained the belt on that night and the two will get a chance to recreate the magic when they collide in a rematch on the New Year's Evil night.

Shotzi Blackheart bagged the Breakout Star of the Year Award with her impressive run on NXT throughout 2020 while Austin Theory was named the Future Star of the Year as he was sent back to NXT for grooming sessions following a failed main roster debut, earlier this year.

WWE announced the full list of categories, nominees, and winners for the categories like Rivalry of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Male and Female Competitors of the Year, Overall Competitor of the Year, Event of the Year, Future Star of the Year, Match of the Year and many more.

Check out the winners along with the nominations in each category:

Breakout Star of the Year

* Pat McAfee

* Damian Priest

* Shotzi Blackheart (WINNER)

* Cameron Grimes

* Dexter Lumis

* Timothy Thatcher

* Raquel Gonzalez

* Santos Escobar

* Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the Year

* Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee (WINNER)

* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

* Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year

* The Undisputed Era (WINNER)

* Oney and Danny

* Breezango

* Imperium

* Gallus

* Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year

* Finn Balor

* Adam Cole (WINNER)

* Johnny Gargano

* Keith Lee

* WALTER

* Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year

* Rhea Ripley

* Io Shirai (WINNER)

* Candice LeRae

* Dakota Kai

* Kay Lee Ray

* Tegan Nox

Overall Competitor of the Year

* Adam Cole

* Io Shirai (WINNER)

Event of the Year

* Takeover: Blackpool 2

* Takeover: Portland

* Takeover: In Your House

* Great American Bash

* Takeover: XXX

* Takeover: 31

* Halloween Havoc

* Takeover: WarGames (WINNER)

Future Star of the Year

* Austin Theory (WINNER)

* Jake Atlas

* Leon Ruff

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Kayden Carter

* Indi Hartwell

* Xia Li

* A-Kid

* Aoife Valkyrie

* Pretty Deadly

Match of the Year

* Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday

* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat

* Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31 (WINNER)

* Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash

* Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women's Championship Match – Halloween Havoc

* Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV

* Men's WarGames Match

* Women's WarGames Match

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House

* Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

* Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

* Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TV

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit

WWE NXT will begin their journey in 2021 in a big way with the NXT New Year's Evil night on January 4th. The latest announcement for the show came in the form of Xia Li and Boa returning to Wednesday Night. Already, a stacked lineup for the upcoming edition from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida has been confirmed which goes as follows,

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match: Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation