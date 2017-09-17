WWE: Brock Lesnar to miss hometown PPV event in October

Bengaluru, September 17: Brock Lesnar is set to defend his Universal Championship for the third time since he won it at the No Mercy PPV on September 24th.

Back in Wrestlemania 33, he won the prime title of the flagship brand against Goldberg. Then he retained it against Samoa Joe and in a fatal-4-way match at the Summerslam PPV.

Needless to say, this time around, Lesnar’s challenge is something much bigger from the other two events. At this time, he is getting none other than Braun Strowman against him in a singles contest. It was also revealed by the advocate, Paul Heyman that he is the rightmost candidate for the beast incarnate, right now.

Initially, Braun Strowman was supposed to face the champion for the title at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. But, he suffered an elbow injury prior to the event that sidelined him for more than a month. So, the initial plans for the PPV were scrapped, later. It was rearranged for the No Mercy PPV, later.

The monster among men is the favorite one heading into the match, for sure and we should not be surprised to see if we do get a new champion on that night. But regardless what happens on that night, we can be assured of Brock Lesnar missing another upcoming PPV.

It was revealed by The Dirty Sheets that the beast incarnate will not perform in the upcoming Raw-brand PPV following No Mercy which is TLC. The annual Tables, Ladders & Chairs event will be held on October 29th at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Despite this town being the hometown of the champion, he will miss the event to the much disappointment of the WWE Universe.

It means there are chances that the WWE Universal Championship will not be defended on that night. In general, we get a TLC match for the prime title at the main event of the PPV. However, this time around, the creative will have to come up with some backup idea.