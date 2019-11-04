Brock Lesnar moves to WWE Raw; Next title defense revealed

And doing so, he retained the WWE Championship in a match which barely lasted for 2 minutes and 10 seconds. Lesnar did not break the submission off Cain that led Rey Mysterio to appear in the ring and attack him with some chair shots.

Brock had to retreat from the scene after which the storyline progressed the following night's episode of SmackDown. He was irate about the Mexican Legend gaining the upper-hand on him.

So, Brock asked Vince McMahon for a match against Rey Mysterio after what transpired at Crown Jewel. But that did not happen as the two superstars belong to different shows. (Lesnar and Mysterio were drafted to SmackDown and Raw, respectively)

Since WWE Superstars are contractually obligated to their respective brands, The Boss could not fulfill Lesnar's request. This led the Champion to quit the blue brand, as informed by his advocate Paul Heyman creating another breaking news heading into this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

From now onwards, Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship will be part of the red brand, (carried by wrestlingINC.com)

"Brock Lesnar is now officially headed to RAW, the WWE and Universal Championships will switch brands, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline. Lesnar's move will begin this Monday as Heyman already announced Lesnar would be hunting for Mysterio."

As noted on wwfoldschool.com, this move is likely to produce the next WWE Championship match for The Conqueror. Word around is that the fall-out from Crown Jewel will lead to a bout between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio for the most prestigious title in sports entertainment in a 'Chairs Match’ at TLC 2019 pay-per-view event.

The gimmick-based PPV will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota which is the hometown of Brock Lesnar on December 15th. This could be the reason why WWE would want to use the biggest box office attraction of the company on that night.

Now, Brock Lesnar is back on the top of Monday Night Raw, this time as the WWE Champion. On the other hand, The Fiend Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, which makes him the prime champion on Friday Night SmackDown. So the current angle between Lesnar and Mysterio was basically used to switch the two top titles on the two respective weekly shows.

As of now, the latest update from the situation is that Brock Lesnar will be in attendance at tonight's episode of Raw, which takes place at The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York and the host venue's Twitter account was the first to confirm that The Conqueror will show up alongside his advocate, Paul Heyman in search of the 'biggest little man' in WWE history, Rey Mysterio.