Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman reunite on WWE Raw

A lot of drama unfolded regarding this situation on last night’s WWE Raw which forced the contender to leave the building with the help of the doctors.

Two weeks ago, we saw an end to the decade-long partnership between Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. The latter turned on against his own advocate choking him out in the middle of the ring. Fans could barely believe what just happened in front of their eyes.

Paul Heyman was seen in tears during an interview with Renee young, last week. He could not clarify his status with Brock Lesnar as he could not contact him over the phone.

Meanwhile, he looked forward to getting a new client in the form of Roman Reigns. He believed this was the only way that the Big Dog can bring the championship to his yard.

The cunning wrestling promoter was back on WWE Raw with the same pledge, last night. Roman Reigns was literally spitting fire with the mic in his hand. He could care the least about the PG show while uttering that we could find Brock Lesnar’s head inserted into Dana White’s Ass after Summerslam.

Heyman spread winkles of fire into the hot-headed contender by asking him to be his new client! We could not believe our ears when he gave a preview of the future by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I am the advocate for the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns!”

Well, it turned out to be a complete setup by the Human Walrus. He took out a pepper spray to make Roman Reigns blind. Brock Lesnar’s music hit the arena as he came out to attack a helpless Roman Reigns. A guillotine chokehold made The Guy senseless. Lesnar continued the assault by delivering an F-5 on Roman Reigns before leaving the ring.

Roman Reigns was in no condition to walk out of the venue on his own. Doctors and EMTs ran out to stretcher him out of the scene. With just six days away from Summerslam, the Big Dog learned firsthand how strong Lesnar & Heyman’s bond could be. It was rightly said by Heyman that with this much focused Brock Lesnar in front of him, Roman Reigns does not stand a chance on August 19th.