Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule may delay UFC return

The original plan was something different for this contest. Roman Reigns was supposed to retain the championship and continue his title reign. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, would have finished his contractual obligations with the WWE. But Roman left the scene in order to battle Leukemia. So WWE contacted the beast incarnate and offered a new deal which he agreed to and the details of the same have been released.

MMAfighting.com disclosed that Brock Lesnar has extended his contract with the WWE which forces him to appear in the promotion throughout the Wrestlemania season. Previously he was on a deal which had him perform only in two matches. However, the new deal will have him booked in more fights.

There were other names available on the roster who could have become the new Universal Champion, but the officials considered Brock Lesnar as a safe choice due to the weight behind his name. This sudden contract extension would in fact affect future UFC fights as Lesnar was reportedly willing to return to the Octagon in 2019. Rumours are still in the air about the potential return, but that may not happen sooner than expected.

The source hinted that UFC wanted Brock Lesnar to meet Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title in March 2019, but after the new deal, WWE has already booked him for Wrestlemania 35 and it is highly unlikely that the WWE would like their Universal Champion to hurt his body by competing in an MMA fight just five weeks before the promoton's biggest event of the year.

Here are the updates from the source,

"The deal does allow him to take a UFC fight, but whether Lesnar really will do that during this contractual term with WWE is a bigger question. And for Cormier, with the sands of the hourglass of his career rapidly running out, and him continuing to say he’s done in March after his 40th birthday, the Lesnar fight is far less of a sure thing than it seemed a month ago."

As stated above, Daniel Cormier would have to fight somebody else for UFC heavyweight championship or he could meet Jon Jones again. This would be the third fight between the pair and both of them are not willing to work. In fact, both these men want to fight Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon. MMA fanatics consider them as dream fights. But it looks like Vince McMahon's huge paycheck ruined previous plans.