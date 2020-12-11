Charlotte Flair to Sasha Banks - Top 5 female WWE stars of 2020

Lana

Now, that might be an unexpected name to start the countdown with. The good thing about Lana is that she can suck in the hate of the WWE Universe and fire back at them with her improved performances. This is the reason, she managed to be on TV, regularly despite not being one of the finest wrestlers in the locker room. The year for the Ravishing Russian started with that adultery angle with Bobby Lashley that also had a lesbian act in it with the return of Liv Morgan.

Moving on, she had hard times when Lashley abandoned her wanting a divorce while WWE released her real-life husband Rusev. Lana found a new partner in Natalya trying to establish a tag team that failed. In the process, she ended up getting put through announce tables by Nia Jax, repeatedly.

As the year approached to end, Lana had a backup in the Raw Women's Champion who now looks forward to being a champion beating Jax and Baszler. We almost forgot to mention that this entire topsy-turvy journey of her was converted into a WWE Network special documentary, following her Sole Survivor role at the Survivor Series 5-on-5 tag team elimination match.

Charlotte Flair

Did Charlotte Flair ever have a bad year since entering the main roster? We bet, she hasn't and 2020 was no exception. The Queen had a thunderous start to the year by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and cement her spot for a title match at WrestleMania 36. As she is meant to make history, she opted to challenge the-then NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, leaving the main roster champions.

This was the first time a title from the NXT division was defended at the grandest stage of them all and the match lived up to the hypes. In the end, the genetically superior athlete stood tall clinching her record-making twelfth championship in WWE.

She was further used in NXT to increase viewership on Wednesday nights while she also took care of the Raw Women's side. A surgical need forced her to go into a hiatus but she managed to pin the Raw Women's Champion Asuka guaranteeing her return in the title picture, in due course.

Asuka

Since the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch weren't available for the better part of 2020, a dependable name was needed to carry the load on Raw. Asuka fitted into that role, perfectly. After a dud-start to the year, the pace picked up for her following the Mania season.

She ended up winning the unique Money in the Bank 2020 ladder match that took place at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The very next night she was crowned with the Raw Women's Championship as Lynch was heading for a pregnancy hiatus.

All of a sudden, she became the face of the Women's Division that didn't sit well with The BFFs, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. This 2-on-1 rivalry took us through the entire summer of the year. Asuka lost the belt but she eventually regained it at SummerSlam. The title reign is still continuing as she now looks to become a dual champion at TLC by going after the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Bayley

Late 2019 marked the beginning of a title reign for Bayley that was actually a redemption path for her for those who criticized her ability to stay on top. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion toppled e every name who tried to take away her belt and that mission included a huge fatal-5-way encounter at WrestleMania 36.

Now, obviously, she always had her BFF Sasha Banks watching her back, all the time. This eventually helped them to pick up the Women's Tag Team Titles as Bayley's self-proclaimed Golden Role Model tag seemed perfect. The duo reigned on both Raw and a during the summer as Bayley's solo title reign continued. It finally ended at the hands of Banks but not before she threw the toughest resistance inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Sasha Banks

In short, 2020 has been the year of The Boss. After having a tumultuous experience, last year that almost reportedly saw her leaving the WWE, the company brought her back right back into the title picture and she didn't have to look back, since then. The beginning of the year witnessed her become a sidekick for the former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley as it was just a setup for bigger things for her. Moving on, she took things over on both Raw and SmackDown with her best friend.

It was back in July when Sasha Banks picked up the Raw Women's Championship for a record fifth occasion as well as the Women's Tag Team Titles to showcase her and Bayley as the Golden Role Models. Those reigns didn't last long just because WWE had to kick off the much-anticipated feud between them. This rivalry eventually culminated in a Hell in a Cell match where Banks made her third consecutive appearance inside the Cell structure.

She came out as the new SmackDown Women's Champion that marked the first title win with the blue brand's gold. Now the 'Blue Print' is demanding more TV time than Roman Reigns while claiming to be the face of the company. In this post-Draft era, newer challenges will be waiting for her that might allow Sasha Banks to prove herself to be the best champion that WWE has to offer.