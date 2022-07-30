Clash at the Castle: New challenger set for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bengaluru,
July
30:
The
fate
of
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Title
will
be
decided
on
Saturday
night’s
edition
of
Summerslam
while
the
next
challenger
in
line
for
the
title
has
already
been
determined
during
last
night’s
Smackdown.
The
go-home
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
on
FOX
for
Summerslam
2022
witnessed
Drew
McIntyre
defeating
Sheamus
(with
Ridge
Holland
and
Butch)
in
an
Irish
Donnybrook
Street
Fight
Match
to
earn
an
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship
match
at
WWE
Clash
At
The
Castle.
Before
the
match
even
started,
Sheamus
attacked
McIntyre
at
ringside
during
the
latter’s
entrance.
Plus,
The
Brawling
Brutes
were
also
standing
at
ringside
to
provide
assistance
to
their
leader
Sheamus
using
the
No-DQ
environment
of
the
match.
McIntyre
took
out
Holland
by
delivering
a
belly-to-belly
suplex
and
then
got
rid
of
Butch
using
a
shillelagh.
Sheamus
then
received
a
powerbomb
through
a
table
followed
by
a
Claymore
Kick
from
McIntyre
to
digest
the
pin-fall
loss.
With
that,
McIntyre
finally
got
back
to
the
prime
championship
picture
in
the
WWE
after
more
than
a
year.
WWE
was
saving
him
up
for
this
opportunity
as
the
company
heads
to
his
native
land
of
the
United
Kingdom
for
Clash
at
the
Castle.
Currently,
Roman
Reigns
is
set
to
defend
his
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship
against
Brock
Lesnar
in
a
Last
Man
Standing
Match
at
Summerslam.
The
popular
belief
is
that
Roman
will
retain
his
belt
and
then
proceed
to
defend
against
Drew
McIntyre
at
Clash
at
the
Castle.
But
things
could
be
routed
in
an
unconventional
direction
with
Triple
H
being
in
charge
of
the
creative
team.
Over
on
Smackdown,
Theory
attacked
McIntyre
with
his
Money
In
The
Bank
briefcase
right
after
the
latter’s
win
against
Sheamus.
Then
in
the
main
event
segment,
Theory
tried
to
deliver
a
sneak
attack
on
Brock
Lesnar.
Lesnar
got
out
of
the
way
and
easily
downed
him
with
a
flurry
of
German
Suplexes
to
stand
tall.
Suddenly,
McIntyre
entered
the
ring
and
leveled
Mr.
Money
in
the
Bank
with
his
pendant
Claymore
Kick.
Then
Lesnar
and
McIntyre
shared
a
staredown
to
end
this
week’s
Smackdown.
Thus,
The
Beast
Incarnate
vs.
The
Scottish
Warrior
for
Clash
at
the
Castle
was
indicated
on
the
eve
of
Summerslam.
These
two
have
a
history
as
McIntyre
pummeled
Lesnar
out
of
the
ring
on
his
way
to
the
2020
Royal
Rumble
match
win.
He
then
defeated
Lesnar
to
win
his
maiden
WWE
Championship
in
the
main
event
of
Wrestlemania
36.
Lesnar
sought
payback,
earlier
this
year
when
he
dumped
McIntyre
out
of
the
ring
to
win
the
2022
Royal
Rumble
match.
Now,
we
have
to
wait
till
Summerslam’s
conclusion
to
get
to
know
whether
match
no.
2
between
these
two
is
waiting
on
September
3.