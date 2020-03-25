Coronavirus: Top stars in quarantine; WWE changes Wrestlemania 36 plans

Earlier this week, a couple of big title matches on the show of shows card also had to be changed as two WWE superstars were forced into self-quarantine.

As noted through the reports of Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak. This forced the WWE to make changes to the SmackDown Women’s Title, United States Title and Raw tag team titles match.

WWE considered multiple ideas for the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and decided to go ahead with the plan of Andrade defending against Rey Mysterio.

Rey won a non-title match via clean pinfall, on last week's RAW to set up the predicted contest, but the Master of 619 has now been pulled from WrestleMania 36 as he is in quarantine for 14 days due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

In his absence, WWE was forced to announce a new lineup on Monday Night Raw. Now US Champ Andrade will team up with Angel Garza to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at WrestleMania 36, with the tag team titles on the line.

The champs, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were involved in a feud against the AOP which was supposed to culminate a highly physical contest at WrestleMania, but it has been nixed, due to current circumstances.

Meanwhile, Paige appeared on thr tron last Friday night at the PC to announce the Smackdown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 36, which was Six-Pack Elimination Challenge Match where the champion Bayley was set to defend against Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Sasha Banks.

However, this has now been converted into Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with everyone except Brooke still being involved in the lineup.

Here's an update on Brooke's condition,

"Brooke was pulled from the match because she's currently sick and in quarantine. WWE officials did not want to take any chances with her, so they pulled her from the match. It was noted that officials are concerned for her, but no other details on her health were provided." (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

Neither Rey Mysterio nor Dana Brooke have spoken about their recent health scare. As seen on Instagram, Dana Brooke revealed that she's working out at home instead of hitting the gym.

@RyanClarkWZR #Wrestlemania36 to be taped at Full Sail Live? Raw? Smackdown?

All the trucks and tour buses there currently. pic.twitter.com/n4Qkx0MqwJ — Joshua Olson (@joshuacolson88) March 22, 2020

WWE understands the situation with coronavirus isn’t getting any better. So they are going through a hectic schedule from this week to ensure they have enough content recorded for the next 15 days. Hence, WrestleMania will be taped tonight and tomorrow.

Also, the additiional recording schedule will be carried out throughout this week to ensure the next two week’s episodes of both Raw and SmackDown will be take care of. Apart from the Performance Center, Full Sail University Arena will also reportedly be used as a secondary venue for the pre-recorded shows.