Could The Rock make a full-time return to the WWE?

There's a reason why The Rock is called the 'most electrifying man in sports entertainment'. WWE can't think of a better name who can entertain the crowd like the way he used to do. Back in the day, the franchise player of the company set a benchmark for his successors.

But, even after two decades, there is no one better who can attract the fans like him. His presence on WWE TV used to boost up the ratings like magic. But, he has not been on WWE TV for more than two years now. There are also rumors that he has called it quits to his WWE career.

Last time, we saw him in a full stint with the WWE was back in 2013. He had an extremely personal rivalry with John Cena. Plus, he defeated CM Punk as well to win back the WWE Championship. The question remains now whether he will be back for one more such schedule in the WWE. Appearances like these are needed since the company is set to go mainstream.

Mike Johnson discussed the topic on if The Rock still has a WWE run left in him or not. As per him, it entirely depends on the Brahma-Bull himself. Even when he came back in 2013, he had a packed schedule in Hollywood. His passion for wrestling forced him to make some changes to the schedule and perform in his home.

Chances of the same are still possible, only if he wishes to do so. Here's what the wrestling journalist said,

“And when you look at it, who’s out there that is a marquee star that you could build around? The easy answer is The Rock but I don’t see The Rock taking any time off from anything he’s doing to work on a wrestling project full-time. The Rock could certainly do it if he wanted to do it but I don’t see him ever wanting to do it.”

The People's Champion was always a regular name in Wrestlemania until 2016. After the 32nd edition of the show, he stopped making appearances in the showcase of immortals as well. So, we are very much in doubt if he would like to deliver the people's elbow one more time. As for now, we can't 'smell what The Rock is cooking' on his pro-wrestling career.