Dominik Mysterio shows brutal scars after WWE Raw beatdown from Seth Rollins

In other words, he ended up digesting a hellacious beatdown from Seth Rollins and that may not leave him 100 percent for their SummerSlam fight.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW episode opened with Dominik and Rollins signing their contract for SummerSlam. The match was already announced last week, but it only became official last night.

Besides that, Rey Mysterio’s son had also signed a separate contract to formally become a WWE Superstar. But he never imagined that a nightmare experience was waiting for him later on the show.

Rollins also noted during the signing session that Dominik will be allowed to bring any weapon he wants at SummerSlam as there will be no excuse from the Mysterio family when Rollins ends his career before it begins. WWE has not announced an official stipulation for Mysterio vs. Rollins as yet, except for the note that Mysterio will be allowed to use weapons.

The Monday Night Messiah then competed in a short match against Humberto Carrillo. He won it with authority after delivering a Powerbomb followed by the Curb Stomp. Rollins' disciple Murphy, thereafter attacked Dominik who was at ringside during the match. The two heels then assaulted the youngster with Kendo Sticks.

Following the carnage on Raw, Dominik took to his social media handle to reveal the scars on his body after those kendo stick shots he took from Seth Rollins and Murphy.

He, however, did learn it the hard way that he’s just entered the big league where he needs to think with the brain rather than going by instincts. This might actually help him in his first WWE match at SummerSlam.

Speaking of SummerSlam, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will defend her RAW Women's Title against Asuka in a rematch from Extreme Rules 2020.

On last night's Raw, Asuka defeat Banks' partner, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, in a non-title match. As per the stipulation added by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Asuka earned a title shot at Banks at the biggest party of the summer with the win over Bayley.

Meanwhile, the Universal Championship match between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman has also been officially added to the card which now stands as follows,

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: TBD vs. Bayley (c) (Bayley will defend against the winner of next Friday's Triple Brand Battle Royal winner)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Dominik is allowed to use weapons)