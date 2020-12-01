Drew McIntyre gets WWE TLC opponent; Avoids MITB cash-in on Raw

Keith Lee and Riddle were the other two opponents on the Triple Threat on Raw other than AJ Styles. AJ hit a crossbody on Lee for a close two-count. He then tried to hit Riddle with a Styles Clash but the attempt was failed as Riddle slid back from the hold. Riddle dropped Styles with an overhead kick and a German Suplex for another close 2-count to AJ.

Lee and Riddle then went at each other with some furious strikes. The back and forth action continued as Riddle leveled Lee with a big kick. AJ patiently waited at the ringside before flying in with a Phenomenal Forearm to Riddle for the pin to win.

Moments after the win, WWE made AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, official, for WWE TLC with the below statement.

“A Phenomenal challenger awaits Drew McIntyre at TLC, as the WWE Champion will meet AJ Styles with the title on the line. The Phenomenal One earned his Title opportunity with a “Sudden Death” Triple Threat Match win over Keith Lee and Riddle.

"What will happen when these two elite Superstars meet in the ring for the first time? Don’t miss WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.”

TLC will be the first time when AJ Styles faces McIntyre in a singles encounter. The 2020 edition of the pay-per-view will take place on December 20 at The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay, Florida.

The rivalry between the pair started after what transpired during WWE Raw main event match where Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teamed up against The Miz and John Morrison in tag team action. McIntyre was in full control, but AJ pounced with his Phenomenal Forearm on him to disqualify the contest.

The Miz and John Morrison were at the scene as AJ instructed Morrison to hit a Starship Pain on Drew and he did. The Miz further hit a Skull Crushing Finale on the champion as AJ wanted him to cash-in Money in the Bank briefcase, right there.

After a bit of hesitation, Miz agreed with him, only run into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Miz never cashed in while AJ was pulled to a safe distance by his bodyguard Omos to end the segment.