Extreme Rules 2022: Spoiler on two massive returns in WWE PLE

WWE Universe has been waiting to see the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to pro wrestling for over a year since he was released from his contract by the WWE in 2021 spring.

Last month onwards, WWE randomly started playing Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" song with red lights at their events during commercial breaks, hinting at the return of Wyatt.

WWE has also started giving hints about the future happening through some QR codes on their programming. According to Fightful Select, the White Rabbit reveal is expected to take place at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event and it should be oriented with Wyatt.

WWE's teasing with the White Rabbit is already a hit as the merchandise selling around it is huge for over a month. Besides, WWE Officials are really pleased with the fan reception to their QR code hints.

Personally, I've heard nothing but good things within the company about WWE's new Director of Longterm Creative hire. Almost entirely behind the buzz that the QR codes brought about — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 4, 2022

Another possible hint regarding Wyatt's return to WWE is that Rob Fee has been hired by WWE as the "Director of Longtime Creative". Rob is a Horror Movie Writer who once pitched Bray Wyatt's Fiend gimmick to WWE Officials to impress them.

The timing of this latest hiring falls in line with these QR Codes and White Rabbit teasers on WWE TV, forcing the fans to think it's not just a coincidence. With that Wyatt's return seems imminent on WWE programming alongside Charlotte Flair, thanks to her appearance on WWE's Most Extreme Moments Countdown on FOX TV.

Via Wrestling News's report, a segment featured Flair, who mentioned having an eye on the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair during her comeback. Fan theory suggests that WWE could have laid the groundwork for the top superstar to return and target Belair for the red brand women's title.

With various recent reports suggesting that Flair's return approaching closer, the popular belief is that the thirteen-time Women's Champion could be back on TV at Extreme Rules, this weekend.

The second-generation athlete has been on a hiatus since dropping the Smackdown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' Match. We have to wait till this Saturday night to see whether she comes back at the latest upcoming WWE premium live event or not.